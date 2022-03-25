Renowned entertainment Owusu Worae has shared his thoughts on the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominations

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Worae observed that Highlife stars Kumai Eugene and KiDi deserved their nominations for the Artiste of the Year category

However, the head of entertainment news at TV3 was of the opinion that KiDi had a better chance of winning

The nomination list for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been released, and as usual, many tongues are wagging with differing opinions.

The Artiste of the Year category has received many mixed reactions from some industry players who believe that one of the nominees does not deserve it.

That category has KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif, and Joe Mettle, battling out for the ultimate.

While the debate continues unabated about whether Joe Mettle deserves his nomination or not, the head of TV3 Entertainment news, Owusu Worae, commonly known in the showbiz circles as Koncept Worae, has explained in details why KiDi and Kuami Eugene deserves their nominations.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Worae said Kuami Eugene shone brightly in 2021 with his Dollar on You, and Bunker hit songs.

Kuami Eugene was on fire last year . He deserves a slot in there. His Dollar on You & Bunker did well. Musically, he was felt in the year under review.

Touching on KiDi, Worae listed the major things KiDi did musically under the year of review for which he deserves the nomination.

He added that he would pick KiDi as the topmost person in that category because he deserves it hands down.

To Worae, KiDi’s release of back-to-back hits, and the many successful shows he played under the year of review makes him outstanding in the category.

KiDi will be my first pick for the Topmost Category; Artiste of the Year. Lyrics of his ‘Send Me Nudes’ was on the lips of many music lovers, especially the love birds.

He was responsible for other mega hits like ‘Spiritual’ done with Patoranking and his label mate Kuami Eugene) I’ve not even mentioned ‘Mon Bebe’ another great song, very relatable. So he’s been responsible for 3 hits (Very popular and relatable hits).

Worae believes KiDi will eventually emerge the winner of the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year.

Forget about his exploits here, his appeal beyond our shores and most importantly his streaming numbers have really been impressive. All the dynamics favor him.

His sold-out concert in London also comes to mind. Remember Kidi “I will be back speech? Trust me he’s definitely going to be back much stronger this year.

I won’t be surprised if he is eventually named artiste of the year. Baring the public votes , I think he deserves it hands down.

Fameyeh speaks after VGMA Artiste of the Year nomination snub in video

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has spoken after Abeiku Santana and others said he deserved Artiste of the Year nomination.

He mentioned the likes of Abeiku Santana, Ameyaw Debrah, Ras Kuku, and Captain Planet who as part of the people.

His comments come after many music enthusiasts criticized Chatterhouse for nominating Joe Mettle in the category.

