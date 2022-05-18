American Singer and Songwriter, Enisa has officially tried Nigerian Fufu and Egusi soup for the first time and she shared her reviews

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Twitter page, she showed fans in excitement her pack of Fufu and Egusi soup she had ordered

Fans who saw the video have criticised her for how she handled the Fufu and how she tore portions of it with her fingers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

American Singer and Songwriter, Enisa Nikaj popularly known as Enisa has officially tried Nigerian Fufu and Egusi soup for the first time after some Nigerian fans recommended it to her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Twitter page, @IAmEnisa, she showed fans her pack of Fufu and Egusi soup in excitement. The pack was divided into two parts with the Fufu being on one side and the Egusi soup on the other side.

American Singer, Enisa. Photo Source: @IAmEnisa

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post,

Trying Fufu & Egusi Soup for the first time!!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wearing a green long-sleeved bodycon dress, and her hair let down, Enisa was ready to conquer the food before her. She took turns in chewing the food. However, she was told to swallow it but since she is a chewer, that was a challenge for her.

Nigerian Digital Marketer, @SMiTHiE___ congratulated her saying·

@IAmENISA Nice one Enibaby

Reading through the comments and finding out how poorly her Fufu eating skills were, Enisa responded saying:

Smithie, they saying I’m not man handling the fufu enough. Is this true?

@SMiTHiE___ then showed her how to eat the meal like a typical Nigerian.

They are right. You were tearing it like hot agege breadYou’re supposed to dip the trinity of your thumb, index and middle finger into to the fufu before getting the required size.Nice try tho. 4/10✅

Fans React To Enisa's Fufu Eating Skills

Enisa's Fufu cutting skills has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians, with most of them coaching her and offering her video tutorials on how to cut it with her fingers.

One person, @rhonnie_kr said:

@IAmENISA This is the way to hold fufu Enisa o No dey cut am like bread biko ❤️Btw Egusi 1 : Other soups 0

@iambenjamen_:

You finally did ☺️Hope you enjoyed it?

@johnzubix:

But why are you chewing the FUFU? It’s for swallowing pls

@DerealEkpenyong:

Try afang forget egusi

@Charleswill2468:

Omo @IAmENISA love fufu and egusi oo see as she dey happy dey chop am. She wan even lick finger sef

@rangodabra:

You don't chew it. You swallow it. Beat it with your mouth not your teeth then swallow it. Unless it is badly made

@EmekaNwaGuy

You don’t know this makes me happy. We need to spread this gospel of Fufu! Fufu is the king of swallow! I’m so emotional right now I’m proud of you @IAmENISA

@_Abdulsomad:

No, Eat it the way you like, I don't swallow them, I find it hard to do that and by the way chewing help your food digest easily, Unlike just ingesting it somehow

@Ade_to_la:

Eniola, I am proud of u. Enjoy.

@maestro_harcom:

But why are you cutting the fufu like bread

@Bfeyidara:

Her name should be eniola tbh

@Ikudabo2:

Some Nigerians will be forming trash when foreigners are embracing your culture. Kudos to you @IAmENISA

@ansa4life:

It's meant to be swallowed dear

Singer Enisa Whines Hard as She Learns African Dance in Video

Singer Enisa Nikaj, known professionally as Enisa, has excited fans with a lovely video learning different African dances with her coach, Nneka Irobunda.

In a post, the American singer, songwriter, and model is seen following the dance moves of her Nigerian-born New York-raised coach. The duo jammed to rapper Burna Boy's hit song On The Low.

Captioning the video, Enisa said:

''Here's a video of me learning different African dances, in case you wanted a good laugh today.''

The video in which the famous 'Burn This Bridge' and 'Love Cycle' singer twerks and whines her waist to the popular banger of the Nigerian Grammy-award winner garnered tons of reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh