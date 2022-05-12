MzVee has hinted at releasing a new album after two years of being on and off the music scene

The former Lynx Entertainment signee cut her hair to celebrate 10 years of being in the music industry, and called it a new chapter

Fans have reacted to her comeback and the new album with many appreciating her new look and anticipating the new album

Ghanaian dancehall and R&B artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name as MzVee, has hinted at releasing an album soon.

Without disclosing the release date of the album, she has been teasing fans about her comeback into the music scene after taking a long break.

MzVee speaks on absence from music and depression

In 2020, she opened up for the first time about why she took a long break from music.

The 'Come and See My Moda' hitmaker in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, said she had a mental breakdown which left her super depressed for two years over matters of relationship and family.

“For about two years say 2017, 2018, I was super depressed. Super super depressed.” she told Berla Mundi and was asked what made her depressed, she added that “it was just things happening personally and it happened to affect my relationship with work," MzVee said.

She added that throughout her period of depression, the only person she could count on was songstress, Efya.

Taking to her social media page, she revealed the name of the album would be 1030. She captioned the post:

#naturalGirl #1030Album LOADING!!!✨

MzVee is celebrating 10 years of being in the music scene. To mark 10 years, she took a bold step in cutting her natural hair which was about 15 inches long. This move she said is the beginning of a new chapter.

10 YEARS in the Ghanaian music industry has been such a ride! #10:30 ALBUM loading. Ready for the next chapter! #naturalgirl #confidentinmymelanin #newbegginings ❤️

Fans react to MzVee's new album

Some fans have reacted to MzVee's comeback with others being surprised with the 'Natural Hair' crooner's big chop.

@joshua99411301:

10years in the game and 30 years old. @mzveegh has something coming

@HeadOfMeduza1:

We anticipating, Mzvee baby

@99Poke_em:

So that was you.... TipToe!

@kenjimxx:

MzVee so beautiful tf!..❤️

@Vintage_Kofi:

·Congratulations!❤️@mr_elorm

It’s the hair for me. my crush on @mzveegh just went a higher notch

@stil_Richman:

·Ei

@ikna_original:

·God bless you for ur impact to the entertainment industry you need to be happy for that . God bless your new era you will keep on ruling ‍⚖️ I love ❤️ you @mzveegh ❤️❤️❤️

@therealopambour:

Another album? Can't wait

@Ah_Afua:

You’re so pretty!!

@ekowbutler:

is that the new look my love

@__sheilaamanane:

Still our natural girl❤️ @mzveegh

@therealopambour:

For MzVee to give us this new look it means something different is coming. #1030Album

@iamNanaKobby:

Wow !! 10yrs already?? Congrats

Source: YEN.com.gh