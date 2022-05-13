Rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, is a very young man but his talent is taking him to places.

Apart from taking the music scene by storm and trending worldwide, he is literally playing in the leagues of the 'big boys' in Ghana.

The 20-year-old has recently been spotted hanging out with top businessmen including the famous Sir Sam Jonah.

Black Sherif has met Sam Jonah, and others at Achimota Golf Club Photo source: @abeikusantana

In photos shared on Instagram by Abeiku Santana, Black Sherif shared the company of Jonah and others at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

Sherif is seen dressed in a smart casual style wearing a club -t-shirt tucked in a pair of trousers. He matched his look with a pair of white sneakers and a white baseball cap.

In the first photo, Sherif is seen standing in the middle of Abeiku Santana and a white man with a 'Welcome to Achimota Golf Club' sign over their heads.

The second photo had Sherif and Santana sandwiching Sam Jonah who had his hand wrapped around the rapper's neck as they all posed with smiles on the golf course.

Another photo showed Black Sherif with former IGP Mohammed Alhassan with Santana on the side.

