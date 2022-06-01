A Ghanaian young girl with an angelic voice has recently got many praising her after a video of her singing surfaced online

The 17-year-old lady was heard singing Adele's latest song 'Easy on me' with a young man recording her

From @kapongenesis: "This is so perfect. I hope and pray that you get to a greater height. I don’t know but if someone can help you get a performance at the VOICE USA"

A gorgeous talented young lady with an amazing singing talent has recently got many falling in love all over again after a video of herself surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @najaempire had her singing with emotions and great voice to one one of the latest songs from world acclaimed singer, Adele.

Beautiful Naja posing and singing Photo credit: najaempire/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post was shared with the caption;

"If you think I did it better , please Tag @adele for me , until she sees it , don't stop tagging her please"

Many who saw the 17-year-old girl singing expressed how impressive her talent is. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 2,000 views with over 400 people commenting.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@akwasiwan3074 commented:

Your voice too much

@lilian_emefa wrote:

Why don’t you go for America’s Got Talent It’ll really help you

@souadlena said:

You are going places girl! Keep

From @kapongenesis:

This is so perfect I hope and pray that you get to a grater height. I don’t know but if someone can help you get a performance at the VOICE USA

@joss_ashanti commented:

I see a star ✨✨ in the making. We need more talented female artists. Pls stay humble as you are and you go far

@nanayaa_ayisibea replied:

Who else got goosebumps

From @theofficialampadu4k:

Wow this is Impressive!! Am Marvelled? @najaempire You Awesome Damsel . Wow @adele Meet Your Ghanaian Version

Watch the full video linked below;

