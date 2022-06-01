A pregnant lady found herself in a pool of emotion during her baby shower. The video of the moment is very touching

The lady got the surprise of her life when the man proposed to her out of the blue. She couldn't believe her eyes and wept

The emotional video had many netizens in their feelings as they overdosed on the cuteness displayed in the video

A video shared on Twitter has triggered the emotions of many people on the internet as they couldn't help but feel happy for the couple featured in the video.

In the video, a pregnant lady was just chilling and enjoying her baby shower when the unexpected happened. Her man unsuspectingly proposed.

She was singing and dancing to a song and even said that song was supposed to be her wedding song. Only to turn and see her now-husband on one knee with a beautiful ring in his hand and a broad smile on his face.

The lady gasped for breath as she was immediately taken by surprise. She covered her face and started shedding tears. The crowd surrounding her were ecstatic and cheered loudly. They proceeded to sing ''find someone like you'' by Snoh Aalegra which was playing in the background.

Social Media Reactions

IvyKungu liked what she saw and said:

aaahhhh this is so beautiful

ChristianJaLon was happy for the couple:

Whew! I'm crying! "YOU REALLY PROPOSED TO ME?" Ahhhh!!! ❤️

selfieQu33n69 was happy for the couple and said:

Soooo beautiful!! I’m such a cry baby ❤️I love to see it

Teezy_Clee also said:

Its the fact he remembered thats the song she wanted to play at the wedding to propose to for me ❣️

kivonshe also said :

still how she looked at him on the ground like “ummmm…..qué” before the realization set in

See video below:

