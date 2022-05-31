A loving son took to social media to share images and a heartfelt caption of him surprising his mother with a new car

Elvin Taylor Jr revealed that his mum had always had her eye on BMW and prayed the Lord would bless her with one

He bought her a 2022 BMW 430I and expressed that it was his way of thanking his mother for bringing him up so well

A young man made his mother’s wildest dreams come true after buying her a German machine.

Elvin Taylor Jr took to social media to share images from the heartwarming moment as he surprised his mom with a brand new BMW.

A grateful son thanked his other in a big way, by purchasing her a new BMW. Image: Elvin Taylor Jr., M.B.A/LinkedIn

“Ever since I can remember, my #Mother has looked at #BMW cars and said, ‘One day the #Lord will bless me to get one’,” Elvin shared.

The young man answered mommy’s prayers and blessed her with a 2022 BMW 430I fresh off the showroom floor.

“It’s all yours mom, and you don’t have to pay a note, insurance, or maintenance-just drive. This one is on me… JUST for being my Queen!”

Elvin shared that he had originally planned to purchase the vehicle for his mother’s 60th birthday in two years. But after seeing so many of his friends losing their parents, he realised that tomorrow is not promised.

“You will not meet a harder working, more loyal, and sweeter woman. She attended every school-related event, never missed a basketball game, skipped college to work and take care of me, did whatever she had to do to ensure I never needed anything, and is the absolute BEST grandmother you could ask for!

“Momma there is no way that I can pay you back. But the plan is to show you that I understand #YouAreAppreciated.” Elvin’s LinkedIn caption reads.

Netizens responded with sweet messages in response to the amazing gesture:

Lesley Jane Seymour sad:

“Omg. What a sweet son!”

Godswill C. Okechukwu wrote:

“God bless you more brother, Elvin Taylor Jr., M.B.A. You have honored your mother, the womb that carried you, therefore Heaven will honor you. You're a blessed man!”

Eugene Nnamdi remarked:

"Wow. Wonderful."

