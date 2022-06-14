Ghanaian rapper and singer, Sista Afia has shared some photos which has got many people talking and gushing over her beauty

In the series of photos shared on her official Instagram page, she is seen wearing a two piece bikini with a tiny bikini wrap around her waist

Many people have reacted to the photo in excitement, with someone saying, "Body yaaaaazooo❤️❤️❤️"

Popular Ghanaian versatile rapper and singer, Sista Afia has broken the internet yet again with sizzling photos.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Sista Afia shared some photos wearing a two-piece bikini.

Ghanaian Songstress, Sista Afia. Photo Source: @sista.afia

After being away from social media for some time, Sista Afia is back with a bang. She captioned the photo:

Send in your momo numbers. Selecting 10 people. I miss y’all ❤️❤️

In the series of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen wearing a two piece bikini of the same colours and texture. The bra showed a lot of her cleavage and her high waisted bottom piece hugged her waist, while the tiny bikini wrap accentuated her curves with so much definition.

Her melanin skin was so flawless, it made Sista Afia glow and look so beautiful and radiant.

She wore a golden star-studded necklace that highlighted her neckline and her flawless makeup made Sista Afia look gorgeous in the photos.

People react to Sista Afia's bikini photos

she_loves_stonebwoyb:

Body yaaaaazooo❤️❤️❤️

reefertym:

No, you should send me your momo number

susanchanelbeauty:

Give them hot sauce ❤️

ms_rherji_xx:

Bodddyy ❤️

edohyat_news:

You look magic

palzybee:

You’re looking gorgeous

teenns_arena:

The category is body ❤️❤️❤️

