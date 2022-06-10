Hajia Bintu has officially joined in the TikTok challenge that made Bhadie Kelly go viral on social media

In the video , she mimicked Kelly's dance moves and added her own twist by turning her full behind and shaking it

, People criticised Hajia Bintu's dance moves as others chose Togolese internet sensation, Bhadie Kelly over her

Ghanaian internet sensation popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has joined in the TikTok challenge started by Togolese internet sensation, Bhadie Kelly.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen dancing to the same song that Kelly went viral with on social media.

Hajia Bintu and Bhadie Kelly. @bintu_hajia @slayy.kellyy

She wore a pair of floral silk trousers with a white shirt that was open in-between her cleavage and connected with two strings.

In the video she mimics similar dance moves like that of Kelly. Towards the end of the video, she turned her back and jiggled her behind as she walked away.

She captioned the post:

Please you people shouldn’t kill me here

With people comparing Bhadie Kelly to slay queens in their various countries, Hajia Binti has issued a word of caution to critics not to troll her.

People react to Hajia Bintu dance moves

Ghanani:

Bintu you can’t do it like Kelly. We still like Kelly. You’re our Ex now

Mohamed Balla Diop:

You're so georgeous and perfect I adore you @bintu_hajia ❤

WEALTH LEXUS ❤️‍

So now this is kelly pro max

user6088506872372:

You’ve already won our hearts since but, we have a new girl on the block now

Allo Danny❤️:

They are coming for you

young LM:

try your luck another time, Kelly own my heart ❤️

Carl Gideon Prempeh:

Trouble don come Hajia

Lhamar Sketches:

We’ve already gone for kelly bhadie

Akapelaman:

thnx for the commercial break, guys lets go back to kelly

mk:

Nah,you had the opportunity from the start to be the current Kelly but you keep hiding it for us..So it's Kelly all the way

InventorAbanga:

your time is over, Kelly is the ruler now

