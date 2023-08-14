Ghanaian musician Fantana's mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, turned many heads online with her youthful beauty

Two videos of her looking gorgeous in corset gowns as she attended a wedding have emerged on social media

Many people talked about how young she looked and how ravishing she looked in her outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Dancehall musician Fantana's mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is the current Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, posted lovely videos flaunting her curves in corset gowns.

Fantana (middle) and her mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey (left and right) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @dorcasaffotoffey

Source: Instagram

Fantana's mother slays in corset gowns

Sharing the videos on her Instagram and TikTok pages, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey revealed that her looking regal was to attend a wedding.

For the memorable occasion, she slayed in two differently styled corset gowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The theme for the first gown was yellow with a mixture of white, red and yellow kente fabric.

To match the theme of the first outfit, she wore a golden pair of glasses as she beamed with a smile.

In Fantana's mother's second look, she was clad in red. She revealed her cleavage and flaunted her curves in this outfit as well.

Below is a lovely video of Fantana's mother, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, looking regal in a red corset gown.

Below is another video of Fantana's mother looking gorgeous in two differently styled corset gowns.

Below is another video of Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey slaying in another star-studded corset gown.

Ghanaians react to lovely videos of Fantana's mother

Many people drooled over how gorgeous Hon Affo-Toffey looked in her star-studded corset gowns.

They talked about how young she looked as they showered her with compliments.

_eiiroger said:

She’s younger than her daughter kraa

araba_moen remarked:

Mama you're looking sooooo beautiful

esi_debs remarked:

Aww she is very beautiful woman,i love you ❤️❤️❤️

gustro0508 said:

Wow! u are blazing ... Chai, continue to be blessed wai❤️❤️❤️

kuli2999 remarked:

It’s like the woman is even younger than her daughter oo anaa m’aniso aa

Fantana's mother gifted her a brand new Range Rover

YEN.com.gh reported that Dorcas Affo-Toffey gifted her daughter Fantana, a brand-new Range Rover, getting the internet buzzing.

Sharing the memorable photos of herself posing with her brand-new Range Rover, the 'Rich Gyal Anthem' hitmaker wrote a touching message thanking her sweet mother.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the thriving dancehall musician as she flaunted the car on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh