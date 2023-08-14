Fantana's Mother Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey Flaunts Curves In Star-Studded Corset Gowns, Many In Awe Of Her Beauty
- Ghanaian musician Fantana's mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, turned many heads online with her youthful beauty
- Two videos of her looking gorgeous in corset gowns as she attended a wedding have emerged on social media
- Many people talked about how young she looked and how ravishing she looked in her outfits
Dancehall musician Fantana's mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is the current Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, posted lovely videos flaunting her curves in corset gowns.
Fantana's mother slays in corset gowns
Sharing the videos on her Instagram and TikTok pages, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey revealed that her looking regal was to attend a wedding.
For the memorable occasion, she slayed in two differently styled corset gowns.
The theme for the first gown was yellow with a mixture of white, red and yellow kente fabric.
To match the theme of the first outfit, she wore a golden pair of glasses as she beamed with a smile.
In Fantana's mother's second look, she was clad in red. She revealed her cleavage and flaunted her curves in this outfit as well.
Below is a lovely video of Fantana's mother, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, looking regal in a red corset gown.
Below is another video of Fantana's mother looking gorgeous in two differently styled corset gowns.
Below is another video of Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey slaying in another star-studded corset gown.
Ghanaians react to lovely videos of Fantana's mother
Many people drooled over how gorgeous Hon Affo-Toffey looked in her star-studded corset gowns.
They talked about how young she looked as they showered her with compliments.
_eiiroger said:
She’s younger than her daughter kraa
araba_moen remarked:
Mama you're looking sooooo beautiful
esi_debs remarked:
Aww she is very beautiful woman,i love you ❤️❤️❤️
gustro0508 said:
Wow! u are blazing ... Chai, continue to be blessed wai❤️❤️❤️
kuli2999 remarked:
It’s like the woman is even younger than her daughter oo anaa m’aniso aa
Fantana's mother gifted her a brand new Range Rover
YEN.com.gh reported that Dorcas Affo-Toffey gifted her daughter Fantana, a brand-new Range Rover, getting the internet buzzing.
Sharing the memorable photos of herself posing with her brand-new Range Rover, the 'Rich Gyal Anthem' hitmaker wrote a touching message thanking her sweet mother.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the thriving dancehall musician as she flaunted the car on social media.
