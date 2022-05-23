Lookalikes of renowned musicians, KiDi , King Promise and Kuami Eugene have been spotted again

, In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the trio were seen having a low-budget concert on the roadside in Accra

Fans and viewers after seeing the video, have shared mixed reactions on social media, with some not being pleased with their actions

Lookalikes of renowned musicians, KiDi. King Promise and Kuami Eugene are in the news again.

The trio have gone viral once again after they were spotted having a concert on the streets of Accra with speakers behind a truck.

King Promise, KiDi and Kuami Eugene Lookalikes. Photo Source: @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Promise's lookalike, Gregory Bortey Newman was seen with a mic and singing one of the artiste's popular songs, 'Abena' as his fellow lookalike friends recorded and cheered him on.

All three lookalike artiste dressed in a similar fashion as their original artistes. It is not certain which neighbourhoods they visited. However, passersby were elated at the trios effort in hosting a convert and pulled out their phones to record. Others who were in their vehicles looked through their window to have a glimpse.

KiDi and King Promise Lookalikes Spotted Roaming In Town; Many Fans Confused In Video

A new video showing the lookalikes of musicians Dennis Dwamena famed as KiDi and Gregory Bortey Newman widely known as King Promise taking a stroll has gone viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'replicas' of the two popular artistes were seen roaming on the campus of what looked like University of Ghana, Legon.

The duo appeared to be taking a stroll when some students of the university spotted them and rushed to take photos with them.

It was upon reaching there that the students noticed that the two were not their actual icons but were rather their 'twin brothers'.

The lookalikes were seen dressed just like the celebrities and were also gesturing in the same way that the musicians carry themselves.

Students of Ghana's premier university were seen hailing the duo who were seen from afar as the real celebs.

King Promise's lookalike was seen in the video taking all the plaudits as some of the students were heard hailing him with the musician's name.

Fans React To Street Concert of KiDi and King Promise Lookalike

@HHanduah:

At this rate; I’m impressed!

@BigK_DJ:

these nigggas go fit scam you on some show

@marzu_awwal:

These guys need to be arrested immediately.

@kojo_mufasa:

No be Kidi that ?

@koboateng:

Love this tour

@Prem_peh:

These guys dey kill me

@Yesupapaishere:

Maybe they're just enjoying themselves. Buh, if they're using it for profit, there will be a problem

@darkojunior1:

I swear ghana has no stress

@adamsAppleT:

If you are good go famous like him. This is the hustle life

@teddypizza1:

How these parody niggas linking up should be studied as 21 credits course

@abena_mooley:

King promise was there to support KiDi and Eugene

@Moshlar:

Hahaha if you be artiste wey we no get your low budget, then you yourself be low budget

Source: YEN.com.gh