Kumawood actor Wayoosi has launched his foray into the music industry with a new viral hit dedicated to his hometown Krofrom

The newly released song comes ahead of a planned mega celebration in the community this year

Wayoosi eulogised top personalities, including Agya Koo and Nana Kwame Bediako, in his new song

Popular Ghanaian actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, commonly known as Wayoosi, has gone viral with his new song.

The 49-year-old diminutive actor cut his teeth in the Kumawood scene and has starred in several top movies, including his beloved collaboration with Agya Koo in Matriki Wo.

Fans have expressed positive remarks over the new song as they extol Wayoosi.

Wayoosi extols Krofrom in new song

Wayoosi's new song, Me fri Krofrom, eulogies his colleague Agya Akoo and other top personalities like Nana Kwame Bediako. It also pays homage to one of Kumasi's towns, known to be home to numerous socialites from the Kumawood community.

This year, the community has scheduled a mega celebration inviting indigenes from the diaspora to come home.

A launch ceremony was held in April, during which top stars, including Dr Likee, stormed the streets to create awareness about the homecoming event.

While Wayoosi's new song has exposed Ghanaians to his hidden talent for music, it is also expected to increase the anticipation for the Krofrom event later this year.

Fans react to Wayoosi's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Wayoosi's new song.

YRN PHYSIKAL said:

By next year by this time de3 na Kumawood actors all turn musicians oooo. But the song dey bee Aswear…… keep it up Wofa ❤️

MrAdebah12 wrote:

The song dey bee oooo wow

Kendrick Lamar noted:

But most at times I use to see u around Buokrom estate F line…I use to come to ur Game Center

Wayoosi addresses detracting remarks about his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wayoosi has called out critics who claim his loving wife married him for money, indicating that his wife had been very supportive.

Wayoosi and his wife have, on various occasions, proven to be a lovely couple, especially in videos shared online.

