Ghanaian versatile rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur, has made public his stance on the debate about the National Cathedral Project.

Kwesi Arthur. Photo Source: @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

In a tweet by the official handle of the 'Grind Day' hitmaker opined that he is not in favour of the construction of the National Cathedral.

As a Ghanaian, I don't want a cathedral

He has added his voice to the list of celebrities who have publicly made their stance on the National Cathedral Project. Some celebrities including Efia Odo, Samini, among others have said it was not of national interest to have such a cathedral in the country.

People react to Kwesi Arthur's view on the National Cathedral Project

@a_derll:

Periodttt

@akosua_sharon:

Even Son of Jacob doesn't want

@mo_jaabs:

Son of Jacob paaa?

@KofiABonsu:

We need the cathedral for special prayers to develop Ghana, Ghana will be great again after this cathedral is built. Amen

@__kwabs:

Son of Jacob seff no Dey need cathedral then me

@KWESIMUSIQ__:

As a Ghanaian Kwesi Arthur fan, I don't want a cathedral.

@Richhommie00:

As a fellow Ghanaian God bless you for being blunt. #sonofjacob

@ShuaibRahman16:

Son of Jacob seff nor dey like cathedral na me son of Judas

Samini Labels National Cathedral As Pet Project Of President Akufo-Addo

Reggae and dancehall musician Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, popularly known as Samini, has branded the National Cathedral a personal priority of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on a live Twitter Space, the reggae artiste argued that the project was the 'least liked' on his list of government policies.

"One of the 'no's for me is the National Cathedral. I am not for it. I am not a fan of it because I think it is a personal priority", he said.

Samini also hinted at a possible visit to the Jubilee House to deliberate on national affairs with the president. He insisted that this was necessary since he believed the president was not 'well informed' on the actual issues happening in the country.

National Cathedral: Mensa Otabil Reportedly Leaves Board Of Trustees Over Irregularities

A respected member of the religious community in Ghana, Dr Mensa Otabil, has reportedly left the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project.

According to the opposition MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Founder of the mega International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) left the board because of several instances of illegality and irregularity that have been committed by some top government officials in the ongoing process to up the edifice.

Mr Ablakwa, who remains one of the outspoken critics of the controversial project, said he is reliably informed that Dr Otabil has stopped attending meetings of the board of trustees for at least one year.

