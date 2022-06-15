Batman Samini has described the infamous National Cathedral as a brainchild of President Akufo-Addo

He said that the project does not deserve the attention it is receiving since there are other pressing matters

Samini registered his opposition to the National Cathedral during a live Twitter Space interaction

Reggae and dancehall musician Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, popularly known as Samini, has branded the National Cathedral a personal priority of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on a live Twitter Space, the reggae artiste argued that the project was the 'least liked' on his list of government policies.

"One of the 'no's for me is the National Cathedral. I am not for it. I am not a fan of it because I think it is a personal priority", he said.

Samini also hinted at a possible visit to the Jubilee House to deliberate on national affairs with the president. He insisted that this was necessary since he believed the president was not 'well informed' on the actual issues happening in the country.

I think it is time those of us who stuck our noses out for the president visit him and have a dialogue with him and tell him things aren’t going well. I think it will make sense to have an audience with the President to be able to let him hear what is on the ground and what is actually happening on the ground

Dr Mensa Otabil Kicked Off National Cathedral Board Of Trustees

YEN.com.gh can affirm that the founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil has been removed from the board of trustees for the National Cathedral project. His name was erased from the board after he exited on the grounds of financial irregularities.

Dr Otabil was part of the 13-member board tasked to foresee the construction of the National Cathedral, until his recent exit from the board. The reason behind his exit has been connected to his displeasure with certain anomalies in transactions.

Reports indicate that all attempts to convince the motivational speaker and preacher to go back on his decision proved futile.

