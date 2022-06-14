Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has inspected ongoing works to upgrade the Tamale Airport to international status

The vice president shared photos of the progress of work on his Facebook page and declared the project 95% complete

Some people who took to the comments section of his post accused Dr Bawumia of sidelining the contribution of the John Mahama government in the project

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has shared photos of the soon-to-be-completed Tamale International Airport that started in 2018.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 13, 2022, the vice president revealed that work is 95% completed.

“The Tamale International Airport is an ultramodern edifice with a separate multipurpose terminal which will serve as a Hajj Terminal. Works are 95% complete and I commend the contractors for the excellent work done,” he posted on Facebook.

Some Ghanaians took to the comments section of the Vice President's post to praise former President John Mahama for starting the project.

@Al-hassan Baba Darison commented as follows:

"Thanks to the visionary leadership of JDM. I remember vividly the then npp opposition in parliament opposed the building of Tamale airport with the reason that 'how many people will travel with a plane to and from Tamale?' Today look at what you are happily ranting."

Others, however, praised the vice president for ensuring that the project progresses smoothly.

@Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey made the following comment:

"A product of Tamale Senior High School - the light of the north, and so he - Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has grown to reflect the motto of his alma mater. Best to lead. Next to lead. #DMB2024."

@Baba Sadik felt the upgraded airport is beautiful.

"Great edifice by all standard. Dagbon is once again grateful to government for this beautiful expansion. Many thanks your Excellency. Best to lead! Next to lead! #DMB2024."

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in September 2014, work commenced on the upgrade and expansion of Tamale Airport to International status.

The development was in two phases. The first phase involved the upgrade and extension of the runway from 2438m to 3940m, construction of a new Apron and taxilink, rehabilitation of existing apron and the installation of Aeronautical Ground Lighting Systems.

The project was commissioned August 2016 to coincide with the first flight for the 2016 Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca.

A Boeing 747-400 series aircraft touched down at Tamale International Airport. Tamale Airport now serves as an alternate to Kotoka International Airport and has capability to handle wide body aircraft in the event of an emergency at KIA.

The airport was founded as a main advanced operational base for troops during World War II. The landing strip was acquired at Nyohene, some two miles west of Tamale in December, 1940.

