Afrobeat Singer, Kelvyn Boy, has been spotted grooving to Stonebwoy's newly released song, 'Therapy'

Fans from the Bhim Nation camp are surprised as the duo have a history of being enemies

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kelvyn Boy writes on the video, "My wedding song definitely"

Afrobeat Singer, Kelvyn Boy, has been spotted dancing and having a good time with Stonebwoy's latest hit, 'Therapy'.

This comes as a surprise to many as the two were at each other's throat a while back in 2019.

Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy. Photo Source: @kelvynboymusic_ @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

It all started when Stonebwoy disclosed that he was disrespected by Kelvyn Boy, who then signed unto the former's record label, Burniton Music Group.

In the video sighted by YEN,com.gh, Kelvyn Boy is seen taking a video selfie while singing along and dancing to Stonebwoy's newly released song under his new label Def Jam Recordings, 'Therapy'.

Kelvyn Boy indicates that he would use that song as his wedding song when he plans to tie the knot. He wrote on the video:

"My wedding song definitely"

Some reactions of Kenvyn Boy jamming to Stonebwoy's 'Therapy'

pretty.caro_:

We don't need him in the bhim nation plx ply

im_andras_:

Awww

official__freshkid___:

This video just made me happy

