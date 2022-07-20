From the Zongos in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to going global, 20-year-old Black Sherif continues to wow many people across the globe with his enviable talent.

His lyrical prowess and the enthusiasm with which he raps to his songs have attracted many award-winning musicians and celebrities locally and, most importantly, at the international level.

Entertainment Journalist and pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, sheds more light on why Black Sherif seems to be the only upcoming artiste who is loved by many.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @ArnoldBaidoo

Source: Twitter

There are a number of new and budding musicians in Ghana; why Black Sherif?

According to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker is among a number of new and fresh musicians in the music industry. However, many people love him because people like something new.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he said,

"Simple; he is different. He sounds different, different style."

Is it his talent that is giving him this much-needed attention?

Many people believe that the thriving young artiste is very talented. He swept two awards this year at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He bagged the VGMA 'Best New Artiste of the Year' and hit viral song, 'Second Sermon' swept away the 'Best HipHop Song of the Year'.

However, Mr Asamoah-Baidoo thinks otherwise; he believes that Black Sherif's talent is not enough.

He believes the 'Kwaku The Traveller' crooner is well-connected. He said,

"First, that Burna Boy connection opened doors and gave him exposure. Here is a Grammy-award artiste with immense clout and following endorsing you. Huge mileage."

He also added that the label on which Blacko is signed also plays a major role in his success. He noted that,

"He is signed to Empire that connects his brand and music in quarters that the ordinary artiste would not get to," he told YEN.com.gh's Geraldine Amoah.

Twitter playing a role in his success

With Black Sherif topping trends and going viral on Twitter especially, it is known that his friends helped make him go viral. From Kalyjay to Sneaker Nyame, just to mention a few names.

Twitter has definitely played a crucial role in getting Blacko recognised by various international artistes and renowned personalities in the diaspora and across the globe at large.

Mr Asamoah-Baidoo did share the same thought and went on to clarify that Ghanaians accepting the 'Kwaku The Traveller' crooner was key to his progress.

"Not just his friends. The entire populace embraced him and are responsible for his push. The acceptance and projection from us: Ghanaians and others is key to his progress."

Burna Boy gets featured on Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon'

In May 2021, he released the visuals for ‘First Sermon’, which went viral after disclosing that he was on a quest to murder poverty by raising two cutlasses in the air to signify that it was over for poverty.

With fans being pleased with ‘First Sermon’, they anticipated a sequel. He then released ‘Second Sermon’, which also went viral and drew the attention of Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats musician Burna Boy. This ended up in a collaboration, and the remix for ‘Second Sermon’ was released on February 18, 2022. The remix currently has over 2 million views.

Burna Boy became the first international act to ever feature on a song with Black Sherif.

Burna Boy and Black Sherif performed for the first time outside the shores of Africa. This was in the UK at the album listening concert for Burna Boy’s newly released album titled ‘Love, Damini’ on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The concert saw Blacko perform to thousands of fans at Kingston Upon Thames.

Timbaland shares Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller

After 'Kwaku The Traveller' hit YouTube with the dope music video, a few moments later, Award-winning American record producer, Timbaland, shared the trailer of the song on his official Instagram page.

This was a major stride for Black Sherif's camp as a renowned record producer recognised his work.

DJ Khaled shares Black Sherif's video on his page

With 'Kwaku The Traveller' making waves both in Ghana and around the world, seeing renowned American rapper and music producer, DJ Khaled, share a video of Blacko on his page has excited many Ghanaians.

The video was about Black Sherif rapping to his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller'.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans have thronged the comment section to praise Blacko for another stride. Blacko, upon seeing the video, acknowledged the honour.

As excited as DJ Khaled was, he went on to share that the song was on replay on his Spotify app, with a video of his speakers playing loud the songs of the thriving Ghanaian rapper.

He also posted a screenshot of the song playing on his Spotify app.

P. Diddy's intentions of signing Black Sherif

Also, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the owner of private jet company PJKEV.ETH, PJ Kev, has disclosed that legendary American rapper and singer Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, popularly known as P. Diddy, has intentions of signing Black Sherif to its record label, Bad Boy Records.

The young African-American entrepreneur and private jet broker stated that P. Diddy expressed interest in signing the thriving Ghanaian rapper when his songs began breaking charts both locally and internationally.

Popcaan and Black Sherif were spotted hanging out together

In July 2022, Black Sherif and Jamaican DJ, singer and songwriter. Details of them hanging out together were not revealed.

However, many fans and music lovers are anticipating a new song from the two.

Wale jams to Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' in his studio

American rapper, Wale, also loved Blacko's song and decided to play it in the studio during a session.

From the video posted on his Instagram story, the song was being played loud through the speakers as his other colleagues in the studio danced and enjoyed the song.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

"Aye I put @djmoney and @guapdad4000 onto this joint... this joint flawless."

Kendrick Lamar and Black Sherif meet for the first time

Black Sherif met American-based rapper, Kendrick Lamar in Ghana, and fans are already pushing for the two to collaborate on a song.

The two bumped into each other at Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album party, which was a private event held here in Accra on May 14, 2022.

Lydia Forson Slams 'Ghana Party In The Park' Organisers For Not Paying Black Sherif His Worth

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has called out the organisers of the Ghana Party in the Park UK for failing to pay Black Sherif his worth.

According to the organisers, Black Sherif's failure to perform was attributed to money issues and bad timing. However, among the reasons that have gotten social media buzzing was how much the 'Second Sermon' crooner was demanding.

She opined that if Black Sherif believes that was how much he was worth, they had two options. These options were; either they pay him the £50,000 (GH₵ 489,387) or move on to the next person.

Source: YEN.com.gh