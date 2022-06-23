Afropop and dancehall singer, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, celebrated her birthday on June 23

As she turns 30, YEN.com.gh is celebrating the queen of natural looks by putting together 10 looks where the 'Sing My Name' rocked her natural look with grace

In light of these celebrations, MzVee is also promoting her upcoming album, '10 thirty' which comes out on June 24, 2022 on all streaming platforms

Afropop and dancehall singer, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, sure does know how to rock short hair in style and definitely look in vogue.

MzVee. Photo Source: @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

After she released a video of her cutting her over 15 inches long hair in May 2022, many people were stunned by her new look.

As she celebrates 30 years on June 23, 2022, YEN.com.gh has put together 10 photos and videos of when MzVee showed that she doesn't only make hits in the studio but also on the natural beauty runway.

1. All- black casual look

MzVee looked radiant in this black two-piece outfit with white stripes. Her makeup was natural and spotless. Her smile, perfectly laid edges, and beautiful makeup highlighted her look fro the night.

She wore this outfit to the private listening party for her newly released project, 10 Thirty as she turned 30 years on June 23, 2022.

2. All-black fierce look

4. 10 Thirty album cover

MzVee rocked her natural hair for this shoot for the official album cover for her yet-to-be-released album, 10 Thirty. The album is set to drop on June 24, 2022, at midnight on all streaming platforms.

The album celebrates 10 years of MzVee being in the music industry. She shares her story through the songs on the album.

5. Flawless

MzVee showed that she is the queen of flawless natural looks with this photo shoot. Her makeup was neutral and her highlights and contour were perfectly done.

6. Dinner outfit

The 'Coming Home' crooner rocked her natural hair in this simple look. She had her adorable pet dog wrapped in her arms.

7. Casual at home fit

MzVee looked comfortable in this outfit and definitely at home surrounded by this serene environment. She looked beautiful and beaming with smiles in this photo.

8. Award show red carpet look

The 'Natural Girl' hitmaker wore this elegant look to the 23rd edition of the VGMA awards which was held this year.

She was photographed by @twinsdntbeg and her outfit was put together by @houseofpaon. MzVee's hair was trimmed and styled by @hair_by_koko23. Her beautiful shoes were from @tattersboutiquegh.

9. Official office look

In her blazer, she looked chic and classy paired with her huge dark sunglasses and red lips. Her perfectly laid edges highlighted her forehead as well as her facial features.

10. Natural girl, na na na

In this photo, MzVee showed all textures and colour of her kinky natural hair. Her radiant skin and flawless makeup definitely defined her beauty.

MzVee Cuts Over 15 Inches Of Natural Hair, Announces New Album After Two years

Ghanaian dancehall and R&B artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name as MzVee, has hinted at releasing an album soon.

Without disclosing the release date of the album, she has been teasing fans about her comeback into the music scene after taking a long break.

MzVee is celebrating 10 years of being in the music scene. To mark 10 years, she took a bold step in cutting her natural hair which was about 15 inches long. This move she said is the beginning of a new chapter.

10 YEARS in the Ghanaian music industry has been such a ride! #10:30 ALBUM loading. Ready for the next chapter! #naturalgirl #confidentinmymelanin #newbegginings ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh