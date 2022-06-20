MzVee has released the flyer for her 1030 album, which features Ghanaian and Nigerian top musicians

The 1030 album will be released on 24th June 2022 to mark MzVee's 10th year in the music industry

The album, comprising 10 songs, has already had its listening session and is available for pre-orders

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, has shared the flyer for her 1030 album, which commemorates her 10-year journey in the music industry.

The album includes collaborations with Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes like Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Yemi Alade, Harmonize and Bella Shmurda.

A cover of MzVee's 1030 album @mzveegh

The Afropop artiste took to her Twitter handle to announce the release date of her album as well as the tracklist.

The 1030 album, which will be released on Friday, June 24, 2022, features the following songs;

(1) Something ft Harmonize

(2) Flex ft Kwesi Arthur

(3) Abeg ft Bella Shmurda

(4) Winner ft Kofi Kinaata

(5) Dumebi ft Yemi Alade

(6) Fed Up

(7) Pull Up ft Stonebwoy & DJ Henry X

(8) Turn Up

(9) Dzinam

(10) Coming Home ft Tiwa Savage

All 10 songs were produced by Kizzybeat.

In May this year, MzVee announced her return to music and an upcoming album on her Twitter page. This follows a two-year absence from the music scene which was blamed on depression and relationship challenges.

The songstress posted a photo of herself spotting short hair, which suggests that she had cut her long hair. She also revealed that fellow musician Efya was very supportive during her depressive moments.

