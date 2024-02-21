Akokoa viral singer Safo Newman ruled conversations on X, previously called Twitter, as of the morning of Wednesday, February 21

It comes after celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie linked up with the emerging singer in a studio for a possible collaboration

Fans and Ghanaian X users have since been posting varied opinions over the heartwarming clip of the artistes

Ghanaian rising singer Safo Newman has dominated conversations on X, previously called Twitter, after rapper Sarkodie teamed up with him in a studio for a potential collaboration.

The young talent became a sensation after he released his viral Akokoa song, which raked up widespread attention on mainstream media and social media.

Ghanaian celebrities endorse Safo Newman

Safo Newman received massive endorsements from Sarkodie and other A-list Ghanaian entertainers, including Nana Ama McBrown, who boosted Safo’s song on her Instagram account.

Since the release of Akokoa, the song has continued to perform on many digital music platforms, thanks to Safo’s creativity, authenticity, and the push from well-meaning celebrities.

As of the morning of Wednesday, February 21, Safo Newman was trending at number one on X, ruling conversations on the social media platform.

Peeps react to video of Sarkodie and Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the comments lavishing Safo Newman with accolades. Many are excited about the clip of Sarkodie and Safo Newman.

@MaameAmaAdoma commented:

Landlord Sarkodie and Safo Newman link up. New music soon.

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

Sarkodie Finally Link Up With Safo Newman! Should We Get Ready For The “Akokoa” Remix? Things We Love To See!

@SamuelW87930737 claimed:

Sarkodie Link Up With Safo Newman! As always, he wants to milk the boy’s shine as he has done his entire career, and when their shine goes down, he forgets them and moves to another just like that, the likes of Awal, Strongman, Akwaboah and many others. The point is that Sarkodie is opportunistic.

@OheneTheArtist commented:

I pray someone takes Safo Newman, trains am, polish, dress am, and if so, he can gyim too nice and take him through the hard way.

Sarkodie joins Sorrow Fly dance challenge by Safo Newman

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie endorsed talented Ghanaian highlife singer Safo Newman as the senior musician joined the latter’s viral Sorrow Fly dance challenge.

re-enacted dance Safo Newman's moves in a sensational TikTok video.

The Otan hitmaker appeared casually when he posted his dance video on his social media pages.

