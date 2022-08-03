Canadian rapper, Drake, has apologized to his fans for disappointing them after he cancelled his concert

The rapper confirmed the sad news that he had tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him to postpone his show

The cancelled concert was to feature former record label mates Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in a reunion performance

Canadian rapper Drake has cancelled his Young Money Reunion concert that was to feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake has postponed his planned Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne reunion concert after he tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne.

Source: UGC

Drake confirms COVID-19 positive test

According to CNN, the award-winning musician took to his officially verified Instagram stories to reveal the heartbreaking news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Drake stated he felt devastated after he was informed about the diagnosis, assuring his fervent fans that the concert will be moved forward to a later date. However, he didn't give any clues.

He wrote:

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked."

The much-anticipated concert would have been part of Drake's World Weekend festival to be held in Toronto.

Drake added:

"I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

