In a radio interview with Abeiku Santana last week, Tinny revealed he was mad at Stonebwoy for paying a debt he allegedly owed without checking with him

Following his reaction, Tinny and Stonebwoy have been trending on social media, with many artists and industry persons expressing surprise at Tinny’s reaction

Stonebwoy has responded to Tinny with an in-depth explanation of why he made that decision without consulting the latter

Stonebwoy has expressed sadness at Tinny questioning his intelligence because he paid off a debt the hiplife artist supposedly owed an event organiser, Yaw Menkasa. The Therapy singer told Andy Dosty in an interview that he was displeased by the defamation of a legendary artist he believes paved the way for him. Hence his decision to settle Tinny’s alleged debt without consulting him.

Stonebwoy further stated that he believed in honouring older artists and still respects Tinny despite his take on the helping hand he offered. Giving further details behind his action, Stonebwoy said he believed the situation was true because the police were involved, adding he would not have interfered if the said issue were with land guards.

He said:

Tinny is someone I respected irrespective of knowing his stands when it comes to a few things; we still have to respect him because it is based on his fabric that we’re here today.

Background: What Happened Between Tinny and Stonebwoy

In May, Stonebwoy casually strolled into the Hitz FM studios to pay a surprise visit to the Hitz team. When he walked in, he met an ongoing interview with an event organiser, Yaw Menkasa, who alleged that Tinny had failed to attend an event he was billed to perform at on Valentine’s Day.

However, the legendary hiplife artist promised to refund the 2,000 Cedis he had received for the performance. However, at the time of the interview, the Makola Kwakwe singer had not settled his debt and had his car confiscated by the Taifa police.

Stonebwoy, upon hearing the story and after a request from Hitz FM’s Don Tsegah, offered to pay the debt, asking Yaw Menkasa to end the issue.

