Ghanaian music group Dope Nation have taken shots at political parties in Ghana in a new song titled NDC vs NPP

The song talked about the way political parties in Ghana shade each other in the glare of the public but are friends behind closed doors

Dope Nation has been making waves with their music, and the new song addressing the economic woes in the country has impressed peeps

Ghanaian music group Dope Nation has dropped new music addressing the ills of political parties in Ghana.

The song titled NDC vs NPP talked about the tricks politicians use to deceive the general public. A short clip of the song showed two well-dressed politicians yelling at each other in a heated debate and later hanging out as friends.

The song mentioned how political parties in the country deceive the masses by fighting each other in the full glare of the public but chill as friends behind closed doors.

With the current hardships in the country, the group tried to tell a story that appealed to the masses and advised them not to trust politicians and their antics. The song urges folks to choose wisely. The song has captured the attention of folks on social media.

DopeNation is made up of Micheal Boafo and Tony Boafo, who are identical twin brothers. The group is popular for the songs 'Zenabu' and 'Naami'.

Fans React To Dope Nation's Song

Kasoa_Macho felt the song would cause chaos

Asem b3ba p33 ....

EmpireCephas was impressed:

Superstars ❤️❤️

