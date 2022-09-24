American singer Usher has been spotted with Ghanaian musicians in videos making the rounds online

The R&B crooner was filmed hanging out with newly released Soja hit singer, Black Sherif, on Friday night

Usher appeared in another footage vibing with Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie and Chance the Rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American R&B singer Usher Raymond IV, known in entertainment circles as Usher, has been spotted with Ghanaian musicians in videos doing the rounds online.

The singer was captured hanging out with fast-rising singer and Soja hit crooner, Black Sherif, on Friday night. Usher was also filmed with rapper Sarkodie and Chance the Rapper in another clip.

The African-American entertainer arrived in Accra for the Global Citizen Festival and has since met with some famous personalities in Ghana's music scene.

Fans excited as American singer Usher is spotted with singer Black Sherif and rapper Sarkodie in Ghana. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom/usher.

Source: Instagram

The singer has also visited some areas in the capital, including Chorkor, where he created good memories with the locals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Global Citizen Festival

Usher is headlining the Global Citizen Festival Saturday, September 24, at Black Stars Square, where other acts such as H.E.R, SZA, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Tems, Stonebwoy, and Stormzy will also perform.

Fans expressed excitement over videos of Usher and GH musicians

Fans have reacted to the videos of Usher hanging out with Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and the other famous musicians.

Read comments under the footage of Black Sherif and Usher.

Gloriapecku said:

My Blacko.

Papayaw_mc shared:

Usher is worth [over] $100 million and still acts cool. ❤️

Mzduffyy commented:

Black star Blacko⭐️ keep shining.

Gabbystir said:

Them for take advantage to do collaborations.

Comments under the video of Sarkodie and Usher:

Usher1baby said:

King and my mentor in the building ❤️.

Kvn_show shared:

Imagine those 3 rappers on the same song and usher giving us the chorus . Like just imagine .

Kobe1079 posted:

That's great, some collab king.

Black Sherif Opens Up About song Soja

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, known in music circles as Black Sherif, has dropped his new banger titled 'Soja'.

Black Sherif opened up about the creative process that went into making the emotional tune in an Instagram Live with fashion critic Fire Stick and said the process ran through all his other projects.

According to Black Sherif, he woke up from bed one morning, and his creative juices inspired the song. He said he immediately got to work with his producer and did the song in just 30 minutes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh