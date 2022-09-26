British-born Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy paid homage to legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba at the just ended Global Citizen Festival Accra

The event which saw thousands of revellers throng the Black Star Square saw Stormzy wear a Daddy Lumba branded shirt to pay tribute to the legend

Many Ghanaians have hailed Stormzy for recognising one of the legendary musicians from the country by rocking the shirt on stage

British-born Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy paid tribute to veteran highlife musician Daddy Lumba during the Global Citizen Festival Accra, which was held at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022.

Stormzy and Daddy Lumba. Photo Source: Daddy Lumba @glblctzn

Source: Facebook

For his epic performance at the festival which sought to highlight the impact of climate change, Stormzy wore a Daddy Lumba branded shirt. The shirt had Daddy Lumba's picture printed at the front.

Stormzy performed some of his all time bangers; Blinded By Yeour Grace, Vossi Bop, Own It, Clash, among other songs. He also performed his newly released song, Mel Made Me Do It.

Daddy Lumba, upon seeing the video, shared photos of Stormzy in the shirt on his official social media pages to acknowledge the respect Stormzy accorded to him at the festival.

Legendary highlife musician said he was grateful to have had the 'Own It' hitmaker honour him on a mega stage at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

In a Facebook post on his official page, he stated that he has been moved by Stormzy's homage to him at the festival which was attended by thousands of ravers.

The ‘Aben Wo Aha’ hitmaker further stated that it would be an understatement to say that the gesture was heartwarming and humbling.

Watch Stormzy's performance from 1:50:16

Many fans hail Stormzy for paying tribute to Daddy Lumba

Franklin Obeng-Asare:

Stormy is always a class, and I love him for that. Showing respect to my idol Daddy Lumba is just icing on the cake.

Jeff Drinkwater:

Hmm, it's about time we value and make our legends known to the world, the world sees our artists as superstars but we rather see them as ordinary

Eric Owusu:

It took an Artist base in the UK to recognize ur legendary Hmmmmm... Ghanaians

Paa Grant:

The legend, you deserve more than that.....We appreciate your good works. You're one of the GREATEST OF ALL TIME

Global Citizen Festival 2022: Yaw Tog Gifts Stormzy And His Mother Kente, Video Drops

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog has gifted London based Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and Stormzy's mother some kente fabric straight from where he comes from, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He made this gesture backstage at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, which was held at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on September 25, 2022.

The 'Sore' hitmaker handed Stormzy's mother a full piece kente cloth, which she dearly appreciated. She hugged Yaw Tog tightly and showered him with praises.

She then handed Stormzy, whom he refers to as Big Mike, his full piece of kente fabric. This was greeted with cheering from other people who were present during the presentation.

