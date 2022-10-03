Ghanaian-South African musician, Adina Thembi Ndamse, known in showbiz as Adina turned 33 on Monday 3 October 2022

The singer shared a couple of photos on her verified Instagram account to celebrate and commemorate her special day

In one of her posts, she received a special gift she received from fans in Australia ahead of her birthday

Adina Thembi is probably the happiest person in the world as she celebrates her 33rd birthday. The singer ensured no one forgot about her special day by sharing gorgeous photos in stylish African print dresses.

Adina Receives Birthday Gift From Australia Photo Source: @adina_thembi

Source: Instagram

Her first set of photos had the singer rocking a short-fitting African print dress and blazer from her fashion brand, Thembi Republic. Her caption read;

At peace and in total sync as I should be!! Always thankful Say hello to the birthday girl.

In the second photo dump, Adina stylishly wore a long-sleeved blouse, a fusion of African print and plain yellow fabric from Abrantie the Gentleman. She wore a 'gele' in both posts. Captioning the post, she wrote;

Great things He has done! Greater things He will do

A Touching Birthday Gift In Australia

Two days before her birthday, Adina had a career-high moment when she performed to a large audience at the Promiseland Festival in Gold Coast, Australia. The crowd cheered for Adina throughout her set, an experience she described as the "best birthday present everrrr!" They screamed so loud she could barely be heard.

The Killing Me Softly singer performed her hit songs such as Take Care Of You, Sika, and Too Late, amongst others.

