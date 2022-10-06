Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has officially released his first album and this has gotten many of his fans around the world overjoyed

He shared a link which contains other links to various streaming sites where his fans can listen to the full album

Trending number one on Twitter, many fans have taken to the social media app to share their reviews and excitement upon the album release

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Mohammed Ismail Sherif known in showbiz as Black Sherif has released his first album and many of his fans around the world have taken to social media to share their excitement.

Black Sherif Drops First Album. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The album is titled 'The Villain I Never Was' and it contains 14 songs with some of the songs already topping charts since its release.

Songs on the newly released album which have already broken bounds are; Kwaku The Traveller, and Second Sermon which features Nigeria's Grammy award-winning Burna Boy.

Burna Boy is the musician who has been featured on the 'The Villain I Never Was' album.

How to listen to the album

Black Sherif's current label, Empire, shared to fans on their various social media platforms how they could listen to the album.

Per the link shared, the album is on 12 major streaming sites and these are available with this link.

Some reactions from Netizens concerning Black Sherif's first album

@gyaigyimii:

First Album for Black Sherif. One feature. Timeless Record. Thank You Mohammed Ismail Sharrif. Love you forever bro #TheVillainINeverWas

@SneakerNyame_:

You people thought we were joking. We believed in this talent for yearssssss KWaku keep going #TheVillainINeverWas

@richdudegh:

Black Sherif's #TheVillainINeverWas is the hardest debut album to ever come from Africa. No Cap! This is for the Street!

@SAD_Dbee9:

Since last year All Blacko Sherif songs have made debut on Billboard as both Lead Artist and the mainstream artist….My Boy is just Goood.

@SerwaPriscy:

I love 45,wasteman and oil in my head

