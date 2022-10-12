Celebrated American rapper Meek Mill will be coming to Ghana in December this year, and many Ghanaians are deeply excited

This comes at the back of the release of an official flyer by the organisers of Afro Nation announcing Meek Mill's visit to the country

Many Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, have taken to social media to express their excitement upon hearing the news

American rapper, Meek Mill, is set to come to Ghana for the Christmas celebrations, and Ghanaians can't keep calm as they take to social media to express their excitement.

Meek Mill. Photo Source: @afronation.africa

Source: Getty Images

According to a flyer that is making rounds on social media, the event is slated for December 29th and 30th, 2022, and it will be held at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square in Accra.

Upon the organisers' release of this information, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their excitement on the heartwarming news of the multiple award-winning American rapper's coming to Ghana.

Meek Mill will be heading the show with Nigerian singers; Davido and P-Square.

Other Ghanaian artistes set to step on the same stage are; Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Gyakie and Camidoh.

Below is the official artiste lineup for Afro Nation.

Some reactions on social media

@AsieduMends:

Meek Mill dey perform for Afronation this December, hard

@MrAhenkorah_:

Black Sherif and Meek Mill will be on the same stage this december. Blacko season activated for ever.

@elorm_fcb:

meek mill dey come Ghana, meek mill dey come Ghana but dem no fit sing en track hm. Ghana fuo ne fake fans

@1realgaby:

Meek Mill is coming to Ghana. I hope y'all Dream Chasers are Ready?

@efo_dzefe:

Omo start saving ooo

@officialboladez:

TIME to go Ghana @MeekMill

