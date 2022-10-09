Love is definitely a beautiful thing. However, when it comes to celebrities, many of them tend not to have it easy finding love. The situation is not different in Ghana, where fans and bloggers like to pry into their personal lives.

Citing examples; Damilola and Chris Attoh’s marriage went down the drain after two years. Also, Afia Schwarzenegger has been married three times. Lawrence Abrokwa was her third husband, whom she divorced after three years. Their divorce was approved a year after it was filed.

Some celebrities, including; Sister Derby, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, have had their fair share of breakups and disappointments when it comes to romantic relationships.

YEN.com.gh has put together a listicle of Ghanaian celebrities who could have ended up being in a relationship.

1. Efya & Sarkodie have been close for a long time

The genesis of Efya and Sarkodie's connection began when they collaborated on several songs together. Many Ghanaians suspected that they were in an amorous relationship because of the numerous love songs they released as a duo.

"I’m in love with you" was the first song they sang together. The song was featured on Sarkodie's Rapperholic album, released in 2012. However, the video was officially released on Sarkodie's official YouTube Channel on December 3, 2012.

After a snippet of the video was released, Sarkodie, in an interview, hinted that he did share a kiss with Efya backstage during the making of the "I’m in love with you" music video, even though he admitted that they were not dating.

The next song they dropped as a pair was “Where did I go wrong”, which was also featured on the Rapperholic album in 2012.

They did not stop there, they went on to drop another love song which was a banger. "Best In Me" featured Sarkodie and was released on September 20, 2013, on Efya's official YouTube Channel, Efya Music.

For some, it was believed that Efya's soothing voice and magical vocals coaxed Sarkodie into releasing one hit song after the other.

Some other songs that they have both featured include; Overload 1 (2019), Am In Love With Your Boyfriend (2012), Devil In Me (2014), Whatever You Do (2014), Wanna Be Loved (2015), Sarkcess Story (2015), Jorley (2016), and Saara (2019).

Unfortunately, they did not end up together. Sarkodie tied the knot to his long-time partner, Tracey, who is well known in showbiz as Tracey Sarkcess.

2. Joe Mettle & Berla Mundi have been good friends

Media personality Berla Mundi raised eyebrows about an alleged relationship with gospel singer Joe Mettle in 2020 with a late birthday wish.

Captioning the photo by using words like 'sweetie' and using the smiling face with three hearts emojis raised suspicions.

The rumours were so rife that it got to a time they were said to be getting ready to marry. But Joe Mettle came out to deny it.

Barely four months after denying the Berla Mundi rumour, Joe Mettle tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart, Salomey Selassie Dzisa. Their wedding sparked a huge reaction on social media as many had believed the rumour.

While the rumour of a relationship might have been false, looking at Berla Mundi's reaction to Mettle's wedding, they surely were good friends and could have been easily more.

3. Delay & Amerado Burner's relationship has been raising eyebrows

Whether media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, and prolific rapper Amerado Burner are in an amorous relationship or not is uncertain.

However, rumours of their relationship came to light after numerous instances where Amerado Burner was featured in Snapchat videos of Delay as well as Instagram and Twitter posts.

Their alleged love story appears to have begun when Amerado shot his shot at the host of the Delay Show back in 2021 during an interview.

Amerado, who was 26 at the time, professed his love to Delay, who was 39 years old at the time. Amerado hinted that even though he was in love, he wanted to focus on his music and build his brand.

He said despite the age gap between him and Delay, he did not mind getting into a serious relationship with the media personality.

Some months after that interview, the two were spotted hanging out together and throwing shots at each other on social media, giving Ghanaians the idea that there could be something going on.

Below is a trending video of the two, which went viral and made people suspect that there was more to their friendship.

There have been a number of occasions where they both posted tweets or captioned posts using the other person's name or popular phrases the other person is known for. In some instances, Delay used some lyrics from some of Amerado's songs.

Below is a hint of such instances.

Looking at how well they look together, it wouldn’t be bad if they were really dating.

4. Kwesi Arthur & Efia Odo

It was rumoured that versatile rapper and singer Kwesi Arthur and popular socialite Efia Odo were in a serious relationship. That rumour brewed from how Efia Odo supported Kwesi Arthur's craft.

She would share his songs on social media, make videos of her dancing to Kwesi Arthur's songs, go to all his shows, and take pictures with him in a cosy fashion. These made many netizens come to the conclusion that there was something between the two.

But so far, Efia Odo has denied any such amorous relationship, even though she hangs out with the 'Grind Day' hitmaker in the public eye.

5. Efia Odo & Shatta Wale were once inseparable

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo's relationship came under scrutiny when they were caught in bed during one of Shatta's visits to the US in 2017.

After Efia Odo featured in a music video with Shatta Wale in a song titled Bad Man, rumours of their alleged love affair started.

The official music video was dropped on Sep 25, 2020, on Shatta Wale's official YouTube channel. What captivated the eyes of many Ghanaians was the revealing clothes Efia Odo wore in the music video and how cosy she and Shatta Wale got in the video.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale and Efia Odo giving fans a taste of their hit song.

Speculation about their alleged love story began to intensify when Shatta Wale gifted Efia Odo $50,000, approximately GH₵ 288,000, in 2020. Efia Odo, who celebrates her birthday on July 18 every year, called Shatta Wale her bestie, which raised eyebrows.

They have since fallen out, leaving fans to wonder what could have been.

Below is the official music video for Bad Man by Shatta Wale, which features Efia Odo.

6. KiDi & Cina Soul

The story of singers KiDi and Cina Soul is similar to that of Sarkodie and Efya. Cina Soul got featured in a music video for KiDi's Cinderella. The song featured Nigeria's Mayorkun and Peruzzi.

In the music video, Cina Soul was a video vixen, she played KiDi's lover as they got really cosy in the video. After that encounter, rumours of them dating hit the internet.

KiDi then released a song titled Sugar which was a movie that featured Cina Soul. They shared a passionate kiss in one of the scenes, which sparked reactions on social media, with many people concluding that they are keeping their relationship discrete.

They did not end there; KiDi was featured on Cina Soul's Feelings. A love song where one partner hid his feelings from the other due to certain circumstances.

The story of KiDi and Cina Soul is always in a song or music video. The two have either featured as a vixen in each other's music videos or featured on a song with the other person.

They have been very close to each for some time now. It will not surprise many if they turn into lovers.

7. Wendy Shay & Bullet

It has been alleged that versatile singer and rapper Wendy Shay and her manager Bullet were engaged in an amorous relationship. To promote her hit single 'The Boy Is Mine', Wendy was once reported to have been caught in bed with Bullet.

Many Ghanaians began to speculate that there was something going on between them. However, on numerous platforms and interviews, Wendy Shay has denied ever being in a romantic relationship with Bullet.

There have even been instances where she walked out of interviews when the host decided to ask her questions based on rumours about her amorous relationship with Bullet.

But it seems there was truth in the denial as the two have only remained friends, at least in the public domain.

8. Yaw Dabo & Vivian Okyere

Kumawood actors Yaw Dabo and Vivian Okyere have been peppering their fans with couple goals content. It all began when Vivian supposedly proposed love to Yaw Dabo with a series of text messages.

One of their videos that went viral was when Vivian offered Yaw Dabo a massage.

Captioning the post on his officially verified Instagram page, he wrote,

Nice one my love ❤

The use of 'love' in the caption, as well as the heart emoji accompanying the video, sparked reactions from netizens as they figured whether it was for clout or there was a serious relationship ongoing.

However, in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM in April 2022, he debunked the dating rumours. He stressed that Vivian Okyere was like a sister to him. Therefore, there was no way he would pursue her.

Yaw Dabo further stated that he and Vivian were great friends such that he often paid her a visit at her house to enjoy a good meal and even sleep over and share the same bed with her.

However, he indicated that nothing amorous would ever happen between them because they both considered each other as siblings.

