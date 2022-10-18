Black Sherif has gained international recognition and broken several records since the release of First Sermon in 2021

His popularity and achievements skyrocketed with the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was

At an exclusive dinner held to celebrate his debut album, Sarkodie hailed him for raising the flag of Ghana high

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has constantly shown love to young rapper Black Sherif. From tweets to interviews, Sarkodie has always praised the young act, stating that the Ghanaian rap star's music career will go beyond the shores of Ghana.

During a private dinner event to celebrate the release of Black Sherif's debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Sarkodie was handed the microphone to say a few words to Black Sherif.

In a video from the event shared by Nkonkonsa on Instagram, Sarkodie began his speech by referring to Black Sherif as "International Blacko."

He told Black Sherif that every Ghanaian was proud of him due to the achievements he had clocked with his music.

Giving the audience an idea of Black Sherif's international influence, Sarkodie spoke about hearing his songs on radio stations in other countries.

He also disclosed the high demand for Black Sherif's music and recounted his club experience in South Africa. Sarkodie revealed that Black Sherif's song was one of the most anticipated songs of the night. He said;

I am talking about the biggest song that the people are looking at, the highest peak and to see that and knowing that it is coming from my country makes me super proud.”

Black Sherif: UK DJ Reveals Sarkodie Introduced Him To The Young Rapper in 2021

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie introduced Black Sherif to a popular UK radio DJ, DJ Semtex. Sarkodie was interviewed on the UK media personality's podcast to promote his 2021 album No Pressure when he spoke about Black Sherif.

Sarkodie asked DJ Semtex to check Black Sherif out immediately after the interview, insisting that he would not regret listening to Black Sherif's music.

