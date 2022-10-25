Ghanaian musician KiDi has been enjoying digital success since the release of his songs "Touch It" and "Blessed"

The two songs have occupied spots on several charts in Ghana, Nigeria, India and other countries across the globe

Adding to the Ghanaian music star's achievements, the two singles have occupied spots in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

Ghanaian artist, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as KiDi has set a new record. The internationally recognized artist had two of his songs occupy spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart.

In the week of October 25, Blessed peaked at number two in its third week on the chart. A collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado, the song previously occupied the seventh spot and moved up by five spots.

On the other hand, his 2021 hit single, Touch It, made a re-entry into the prestigious chart at number six. With its highest peak at number 2, the song off his Golden Boy album had previously spent 15 weeks on the chart.

An excited KiDi shared the news of his achievement on his social media, highlighting his spots on the chart.

Billboard Top Triller Chart

The Top Triller Global chart highlights the biggest songs on Triller by combining the views, engagement and raw total of videos uploaded featuring a particular song.

Fans Congratulate KiDi For Billboard Top Triller Achievement

Camidoh's Sugarcane Sets Record As Longest Charting Ghanaian Song on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

In other news, Sugarcane, Camidoh's hit single, is the longest-charting song by a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart. As of October 7 2022, the song had spent 21 weeks on the prestigious chart, with its highest peak at number 15.

Sugarcane was released on November 19, 2021, and has experienced massive success on TikTok and various charts.

