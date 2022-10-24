On October 13, 2022, Black Sherif released the official music video to his song 45 from his The Villain I Never Was album

The music video, which has been trending at Number 1 on YouTube since its release, was directed by TG Omori, Nigeria's most expensive video director

Ten days after its release, the music video has amassed three million views on the popular video platform

With the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif took over music streaming sites like Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Apple Music. The young Ghanaian rapper has extended his domination to the online video-sharing and social media platform YouTube.

Black Sherif's 45 hits 3 million views in 10 days

His TG Omori-directed visuals for the single 45 hit three million views ten days after its release. The electrifying music video was praised for its true reflection of the song, which highlights the toils and struggles Black Sherif has experienced in his life.

Social Media Users Congratulate Black Sherif for His YouTube Achievement

Hero for the moment

Well done my gee

Nice one

Wow 3 Million Views in 10 days . Congratulations

Black Sherif's YouTube Achievements

Black Sherif has experienced success on YouTube with his previously released music videos. In 2021, the music video for his hit single Second Sermon reached a million views less than five days after its release.

The Ghanaian rap star also set a record in Ghana when his Kwaku The Traveller music video surpassed one million views within 24 hours of release.

Black Sherif Tells Kwame Sefa Kayi Why He Does Not Believe In Buying Big Cars With His Money

In other news, Black Sherif has revealed why he does not believe in spending his hard-earned money on expensive cars. During an interview on Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi, Black Sherif explained he would rather use his money to invest in his craft.

The young Ghanaian rapper stated he had just moved to Accra to focus on his music career and would rather use his resources to secure his future.

