Veteran Ghanaian musician Mzbel has released her much-anticipated single ASIBOLANGA on October 28, 2022

The single is her first release of the year and is said to be a diss song to her longtime rival Afia Schwarzenegger

Fans of MzBel and music lovers have shared their thoughts on the newly released single on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After taking a break from releasing music, Mzbel is back to show fans she still got it in her. The veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah returned to the music scene with ASIBOLANGA, a term commonly used by her socialite friend Nana Tornado. The said term has been used to refer to Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who is MzBel's longtime rival. Due to the nature of the lyrics and the song artwork, many believe ASIBOLANGA is a diss song to Afia.

MzBel drops new single ASIBOLANGA Photo Source: @goddessmzbel

Source: Instagram

The Sky Beatz-produced single was originally set for release earlier this month, but MzBel was unable to drop it then.

To announce the song's release, MzBel shared a lyric video on her verified social media account.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians Share Their Thoughts on MzBel's ASIBOLANGA

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions to the song from MzBel's Instagram comment section and other social media platforms

nanamadeinchyna

But you know you’re talented right?

kofikorsah_daterush7

I waited paa, we masqueraders are using it as marching song this Xmas ❤️

aduanipa_

We don’t want this one , I want the old version

@Owula_Kpakpo

Whoever told @GoddessMzbel to change the direction of the song has given us a banger on our hands into December.

@Gedio10

You See How @GoddessMzbel Arranged the “terms” of Nana Tonardo on that Crazy Beat?It only Takes a Creative Artiste to do that! Subtract the “Profane”

Abeiku Santana Apologizes to MzBel For Derogatory Comment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana accepting he disrespected Ghanaian singer MzBel when he called her a former artist. The radio and television host shared a photo of the veteran singer and captioned it, "I'm sorry I called MzBel a former artist."

His apology sparked mixed reactions from social media users as most people believed his apology was not enough.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh