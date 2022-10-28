Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana was a top trend after a video of him disrespecting MzBel surfaced on the internet

MzBel, feeling offended after being called a former artist, expressed her displeasure in a 45-minute Facebook live

After receiving criticism from many Ghanaians, Abeiku Santana has rendered an apology to the veteran singer

Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, known in showbiz as Abeiku Santana, has apologised to Mzbel for his rude remarks towards the singer.

Abeiku Santana apologizes to MzBel Photo Source: Abeiku Santana/ @goddessmzbel (Instagram)

The OKAY FM radio host, while interviewing budding artist Chief One, called MzBel, a former artist. This is because the singer had not released new music in a while. His comment did not sit well with the legendary singer and most Ghanaians.

After being blasted for his rude remark, Abeiku Santana took to Facebook to acknowledge his mistake and express regret. He shared a photo of Mzbel with the caption;

I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste

Netizens React To Abeiku Santana's Apology

Abeiku Santana's comment section was spammed with comments as many reacted to his apology. While some applauded him, others believed his apology was not enough

Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

God bless you for doing this, Boss. I appreciate you. To err is human.

John Gameli Galley

What Mzbel said is the truth, you're a retired media Personal.

Šë Dëm

Baku suro Masa do video to apologize. Dis one is not clear kraaa

Adelaide Osei-Bonsu

Go and use the same platform to apologize

Dorcas Nketia

MzbeL pls u ve a missed call, thx

Eric Armoh

This called maturity

Krobea Asante

You have really showed maturity and professionalism as media personality

