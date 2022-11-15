It has been alleged that Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall has been arrested in the United Kingdom over money laundering issues

As a number of speculations circulate social media concerning her arrest, one blogger Sel The Bomb, has debunked the rumours and made some interesting revelations

His revelations have generated conversations among many Ghanaians on social media concerning Hajia 4Reall's case

More details about the alleged arrest of Ghanaian musician, Mona Moutrage popularly known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall, have been revealed as she has been missing from social media.

Hajia 4Reall. Photo Source: @ hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

According to one socialite and blogger, Sel The Bomb, Hajia 4Reall was not arrested because of an alleged $8 million scam in the United States of America. However, she was arrested because the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker used unauthorised payment systems to make purchases in the United Kingdom.

Explaining the situation, he noted that some payment systems have been flagged in the UK. Noting that when she made payments with such systems, authorities began to monitor her.

She ended up using the alleged payment system again and this alerted authorities to bring her in for questioning.

Also, she had an undisclosed cash. In crossing any country's border, there's a limit of cash you can carry. If you carry more and don't disclose it, it is called money laundering. I am told this is also one of the reasons she's been arrested.

He further stated that Hajia 4Reall was offered bail but could not meet the terms, and that her team and lawyers are working tirelessly to ensure she is released.

New details of Hajia 4Reall has generated conversation on social media

@jessmensa:

Payment systems have weaknesses, your debit card number & security code can be read and cloned when you make purchases on websites, POS systems or even ATMs. Banks do have systems in place to detect fraud or flag when a stolen or cloned card is used with the exact location.

@5Sstarrr:

When I saw that payment at the fendi shop I knew something is coming. These whites hates to see so much cash. And you could pay that much cash on hand?

@KelvinBlaq8:

Still koraa it be scam. Her PR is working but dem dey lie. She be fraud girl. A lady who travels a lot and these people are trying to tell us that she doesn't know the rules as to an amount of money she can carry?

@JohnBigmann_off:

Bossu ibi scam.. she be middle woman she go jie money. The amount of money that was with her was the $8M. And it's not a flagged payment system biaa.. them track the payment come catch am. She be the pico up guy.

@therealkay_guy:

What’s the bottom line? If it’s not fraud, tell me what it is. If it was her own details used for the purchases, no one would ask her to explain.

@__natzebo:

People really doubt that you can be detained for undisclosed cash in other countries? wow wow

Source: YEN.com.gh