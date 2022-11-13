It is reported that Hajia4reall has been allegedly arrested in the UK for fraud, and it has sparked reactions online

Mona's source of wealth has been questioned on multiple occasions by Ghanaians as the socialite lives a lavish lifestyle

Hajia4reall owns a huge mansion and a wide array of luxury cars, and YEN.com.gh has compiled five videos of her living extravagantly

Popular Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajai4reall, has been hailed as one of the wealthiest women in the Entertainment industry, and her source of wealth has been questioned on multiple occasions.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, news broke that the musician had been arrested in the UK for a fraud case involving eight million dollars. The rumours were later confirmed by GMA UK's Kwesi Ernest, who gave details of how the arrest happened.

The news has caused a massive stir amongst Ghanaians on social media, with many feeling vindicated as they have never believed the source of the singer's wealth was legitimate.

Why Folks Felt Hajia4reall's Wealth Was Ill-gotten

Haijia4reall, on multiple occasions, announced that she made her money by selling cosmetics and fashion items alongside her music.

Many folks, however, felt the potential returns from the businesses she made mention of did not match the lifestyle she lived.

Her Lifestyle Raised Questions

Mona lives the dream lifestyle. The singer travels the world, goes on expensive vacations and buys designer items that cost thousands of dollars.

Her home and expensive collection of luxury cars also raised questions. YEN.com.gh has compiled five videos of her living large that fueled doubts in the minds of Ghanaians.

1. Hajia4reall bought a brand new G-Wagon worth millions this year and showed it off in a video.

2. Hajia4reall stunned folks when she flaunted a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom. One of the most expensive luxury cars in the world.

3. During her visit to the Uk, Mona shelled out hundreds of dollars on designer Fendi bags.

4, The socialite had folks marvelling at how wealthy she was when she flaunted her large mansion.

5. The musician swam in a large and expensive pool with her name customised.

