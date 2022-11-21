The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has activated fan parks in Ghana's major cities where passionate fans can watch the Black Stars play at the World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has created fan parks in the three regional capitals of Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi for fans to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The project is a joint effort by Hisense, Multichoice, and Guinness Ghana Limited.

GFA opens fan parks in Accra, Takoradi, and Kumasi. Photo credit: footballghana.com and GHANAsoccernet

Football fans may watch all World Cup games in the Kessben Aseda House in Kumasi, while those in Accra can watch them at the Fantasy Dome. The Western Region World Cup Fan Park will also be held in the Takoradi City Mall.

Vendors of Guinness will exhibit a variety of beverages along with other side events for fans. The Fan Parks will open during the international competition, which is good news.

Black Stars, the tournament's lowest-ranked squad, was put in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively, Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 in their opening match. The FIFA World Cup will be held between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

Only three African teams have ever advanced to the quarterfinals: Ghana (2010), Senegal (2002), and Cameroon (1990). Ghana hopes to advance from the group stage of this year's competition.

