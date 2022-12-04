'Kwaku The Traveller' hitmaker Black Sherif has revealed that he was actually homeless when he wrote 'The Homeless Song'

In a recent interview on a British podcast, +44 Podcast, he hinted that he was homeless together with the producer of the hit song

The interview has drawn the attention of many Ghanaians as they claim Black Sherif has acquired a foreign accent

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif disclosed that being homeless in March 2022 inspired his hit song 'The Homeless Song'.

In a recent interview on the +44 Podcast, he revealed that he was homeless for eight days, and it sprung from when he had issues with his former financier, Snap Chavis Wayne.

Snap Chavis Wayne dragged Black Sherif to court for breach of contract after the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker refused to accept a mansion and a car from him.

Another issue Wayne had with Black Sherif was that he neglected the contract and went to sign a new one with Empire Entertainment, a foreign-based record label located in the U.S.

Reminiscing about those times, Black Sherif said he and the producer who made the beat for 'The Homeless Song' were rendered homeless during that period.

He revealed that fellow musician, Smallgod, got him and his producer a place to stay.

Reactions as Blacko drops British accent in recent interview

berlin445 said:

new accent fully downloaded ❤️❤️❤️

iamdannymelo commented:

He is actually a smart guy. The interviewer will relate more.

__pearl__n stated:

So intelligent and confident

nana_qwame17 said:

He has a song out title (forgive my accent). Go check am out. There you go see say your man started this accent thing long ago

najoh_i remarked:

Accent don change

@Kitogh8 said:

Zongo boy dey do innit innit. Lovely scenes

@OleleSalvador remarked:

Is Black Sherif auditioning for a role in an English movie or what? Because that London accent heavy!! Herh Kweku

@thajuice_is_me stated:

Reminds me of the time one Kumerican artist traveled

