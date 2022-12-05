Black Sherif was on the Zeze Millz Show, a popular entertainment Youtube show in the UK, to discuss his music and career

The young Ghanaian musician spoke in a heavy foreign accent which raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging

Black Sherif told Zezzy Mills how he was homeless at the beginning of the year, which stunned the interviewer

Popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has caused a massive stir on social media after he spoke in a thick UK accent during an interview.

Black Sherif sat down with Zeze Millz, the host of the Zeze Millz Show to discuss music and his rise to stardom.

Black Sherif, who had been in the UK for some days and had done a successful concert, seemed to have adopted the accent of the British folks.

The young superstar was asked about the story behind his rise to stardom. Zeze Millz told Black Sherif she liked how honest he was with his lyrics and mentioned that he also seemed very honest in person.

Black Sherif responded to her statement like a Londoner and sounded like someone who had been in the UK for ages. He said he tries to be as truthful and honest as much as he can.

Black Sherif revealed that he was homeless for a while at the start of the year, which touched the heart of Zeze Millz, the interviewer.

Black Sherif's UK Accent Causes Stir

Topnificent said:

man got British accent now kweku the accentier

Nuff commented:

the accent is accentingGhana to the whole world

DJ Asquared also wrote:

His accent is better than a lot of other artist tho

Aunnie also reacted:

Kweku the traveler travelled with British accent

mremmanuel87 also wrote:

This guy is smart enough to catch up any accent. The brain is too sharp

