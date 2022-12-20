Beauty Queen and daughter of Media Personality Stacy Amoateng has dropped stunning photos on her Instagram page

Dressed in a beautiful all-black outfit, she was spotted sitting in front of the mirror as she took countless selfies flaunting her figure

Many netizens, upon seeing the photo, have shown admiration for the budding star as they shower her with love

Daughter of Media Personality Stacy Amoateng, Calista Amoateng who is popularly known as Kali Starr has shared gorgeous photos flaunting her lovely curvy figure.

Kali Starr flaunts curves in photos. Photo Source: @kali.starrr

Source: Instagram

The winner of the 2022 edition of the Miss Teen Tourism World was captured rocking an all-black outfit in a carousel post on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a black long-sleeved sweatshirt and shorts, she captured the photo while sitting down in front of a mirror.

Kali Starr paired her entire look with elegant black sneakers which had white shoelaces.

The beauty queen used her iPhone Pro Max phone with a cute yellow case to capture the lovely photos which she shared with her many ardent fans online.

Many netizens have gushed over the budding star as they shower her with lovely messages expressing their admiration for her.

Reactions as Kali Starr drops gorgeous photos

_hibakarroum said:

a literal angel

itzjust.lois said:

Omo it's giving ❤️

_.afuaaaaa said:

Aunty please relax for us ‼️

ruthobeng16 remarked:

You are gorgeous Obaapa. Daddy's favourite girl. We keep winning ❤️ and they are loosing

imogenebelles commented:

So prettyyyyy ❤️❤️

carynnn.__ said:

gorgeoussss

__xan.diya said:

Bonito

