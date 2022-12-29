'On God' hitmaker, Shatta Wale, has hinted that a call from popular Ghanaian politician Honourable Kennedy Agyapong convinced him to swap performance dates with Burna Boy

In a brief interview after his impeccable performance on the Afrochella stage, he noted that he respected the Honourable hence agreeing on it

Shatta Wale's statements in the interview has sparked massive reactions on social media as netizens share their views

Popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has broken his silence on why he performed on Day of Afrochella when he was supposed to perform on Day 2.

In a brief interview after his stellar performance, Shatta Wale explained that due to certain circumstances beyond Burna Boy's control, he had to swap performance dates with him.

He noted that was possible after he received a call from the popular Ghanaian politician Honourable Kennedy Agyapong.

Shatta Wale termed the call as honourable and glorious and indicated that he respects him so much that he could not afford to say no to him.

He noted that he heeded his plight because he is patriotic and he loves his country such that he would do anything for Ghanaians.

In a snippet of the interview, he stated that;

It was duty call. I believe in anything Ghana. I am patriotic and I love my coountry so much. I really would love to save the siatuation.

Reactions as Shatta Wale breaks silence on why he swapped performance slots at Afrochella 2022

@iammrjayson stated:

Hon Ken made the most important call of the year to save the show and Shatta delivered

@sakorajones said:

Shatta, I respect you, for one thing, the fact that today Ghanaian musicians are respected and making money.

@AGivesteng commented:

Man said he stopped prophecies in Ghana. Herh Wale

@BilalMohammedMB stated:

Shatta movement, I left you but I am back!!! ❤️

@BanaheneMaame opined:

Be for real. It’s because Burna Boy switched days & he had to save the crowd.

