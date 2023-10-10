Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali entertained many as they danced to the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra song by Obaapa Gladys in a TikTok video

They made hand gestures which sought to imitate that of the cobra, the reptile being talked about in the viral song

Many people advised Maali to be attentive since they believed that Shatta Wale is the cobra in their romantic relationship

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali joined many social media users in doing the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra dance challenge.

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali do the Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra challenge. Image Credit: @shattawaleking @onuatv

Source: TikTok

Shatta Wale and Maali dance to the Cobra song

Shatta Wale and his lover Maali entertained their fans on TikTok by dancing to Obaapa Gladys' Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra viral song.

The two love birds made hand gestures which signified the movement of the reptile being talked about in the song.

Captioning the video, Shatta Wale noted that he and his girlfriend are Cobra ambassadors.

The On God crooner and his lover wore matching outfits as they dressed in all-black.

Video of Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali doing the Cobra song dance challenge.

Ghanaians shared their views on the dance video

Many people in the comments referred to Shatta Wale as the cobra in their relationship and advised Maali to be on the alert.

bra kojo said:

Maali, Shatta ye cobra ooo ma weni endaho

YAh_n3xT_HerO said:

Shatta Wale y3 cobra oo. Maali hw3 yie

Temperature ❤️✅ said:

Herrrr when the woman see dis video she will be like wow am the most happiest woman on earth now ❤️

JOEWE said:

Gyimie saa your mates are on tour

Fuck_off said:

The cobra dey stand beside you naa

Misskarma said:

Shatta looking like majesty here.

Nana Ama McBrown jams to Nipa Yɛ Cobra by Obaapa Gladys

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown danced and sang the viral hit song by Obaapa Gladys, Nipa Yɛ Cobra.

Dressed in black, The Empress made hand gestures which portrayed the movement of the cobra in the video. Many fervent fans suggested to McBrown to invite Obaapa Gladys to Onua Showtime to promote the viral song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh