Popular music festival Afrochella kicked off with Day 1 of the concert on December 28, 2022, at the El Wak Sports Stadium and it saw thousands of revellers throng the venue to celebrate arts and culture.

Ayra Starr, Shatta Wale and Gyakie and others perform at Afrochella Day 1. Photo Source: @ayrastarr @shattawalenima @gyakie

Source: Instagram

The night saw performances from a number of underground artistes, as well as artistes from both Nigeria and Ghana.

From Ghana, Gyakie, Kofi Kinaata, King Promise, Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Stonebowy thrilled ravers with some of their smashing hit songs.

Ayra Starr and Fireboy represented the Nigerian country by entertaining the crowd with stellar performances.

Below are videos from Day 1 of Afrochella:

'Forever' hitmaker, Gyakie, did not only dazzle fans with her impeccable outfit, but she charmed them with her epic performance and soothing voice.

She thrilled ravers with some of her top-charting songs such as Something, Forever, For My Baby, among others.

Nigeria's Stargirl, Ayra Starr, looking stunning in her jumpsuit shorts, did not only entertain the crowd with some of her record-breaking songs but got closer to them.

With the help of security, she was able to interact with her fans as she performed within the crowd. She performed Memories, Rush, Fashion Killa, and Won Da Mo, among other songs.

Medikal, with an outstanding entry into his performance, entertained ravers with smashing top-charting songs such as Omo Ada, Ayekoo, and La Hustle, among others.

Straight from the Takoradi Carnival, Kofi Kinaata did not disappoint revellers as he showed up and thrilled fans with an epic performance at Afrochella.

He performed some of his all-time bangers such as Thy Grace, Confession, and Last Show, among others.

'Selfish' hitmaker, King Promise, delivered on his promise as he got the crowd singing his sings word for word to all the songs he performed that night.

He took fans back to the good old days as he performed songs such as Oh yeah, Abena, Sisa, among others.

Stonebwoy performed his currently trending song, Gidigba, and other bangers of his at Afrochella.

Nigeria's Fireboy entertained ravers in Ghana with his songs. He performed Low Key, and other banging songs off his recently released album Play Boy.

