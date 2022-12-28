Celebrated Ghanaian Reggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale has disclosed that he is happy to see his fellow Ghanaian musicians Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie among other artistes win in 2022

He further stated that 2022 was the happiest year of his life as he and the artistes he mentioned waved the flag of Ghana high on a global scale

His statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail him for being mature as he leaves the past behind

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale has hailed his fellow Ghanaian musicians Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie among other artistes for upholding the flag of Ghana high in 2022.

Shatta Wale hails Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Medikal, and others on social media. Photo Source: @stonebwoy @shattawalenima @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

He also mentioned his close friend in the industry, Criss Waddle, and budding rapper Black Sherif, to mention a few names. He ended his list with etc, indicating that there were more people on the list.

Shatta Wale referred to them as his brothers and then hinted that seeing all of them win in the entertainment industry in 2022 is overwhelming for him.

He then noted that 2022 was one of the happiest years ever in his life and then urged his fans to applaud Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reactions as Shatta Wale hails Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and others in a tweet

@JomensR said:

At the stadium when I saw you in tears I felt your pain cus I understood the music you were playing, what you’ve been through and what you were going through. there I realized @shattawalegh you have the softest heart… You won and you're still winning… God did ❤️

@lilbaronx commented:

BLACKO is an SM fan and will forever be. You inspired him when he was chasing his dreams now he’s at the same table with you I just hope you serve him good food

@JrElorm1 stated:

Maturity

@247Kofi stated:

Ghana is set to take off for Global dominance ❤️

Shatta Wale: Thick GH Lady Head Spins While Shaking Bumbum On Street To Promote Shaxi, Video Excites Fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady has turned heads on social media after she was captured dancing passionately on the streets of Accra during Shatta Wale's Shaxi activation.

The activation which took place on the principal streets of Accra on December 8, 2022, saw a number of dancers take over the street with their moves.

Wearing biker shorts and a white Shaxi branded t-shirt, she danced as passers-by cheered her on. Her fellow dancers even stopped dancing and went on to give hyper her up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh