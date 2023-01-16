'Gidigba' crooner Stonebwoy has gotten the internet buzzing as many hail him for being a gentleman

This comes after a video of him fixing the wig of a staunch fan on stage after it came off when she was trying to climb onto the stage

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admired how gentle and thoughtful Stonebwoy was

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has melted the hearts of many netizens after a video of him trying to fix the wig of a staunch fan on stage went viral.

In the video, Stonebwoy's security who was on the stage helped the gorgeous young lady get onto the stage from the crowd.

With excitement, she ran to give Stonebwoy a tight hug as she jumped with joy.

While the 'Therapy' hitmaker was performing, the young lady got to dancing as she displayed impeccable moves on stage which got the crowd cheering her on.

The memorable moment was captured at Berekum on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Ahenfie Palace grounds as thousands of partygoers thronged the venue to watch thrilling performances from Stonebwoy.

Watch videos of Stonebwoy trying to fix the wig of a die-hard fan:

Many Ghanaians and fans react to the viral video of Stonebwoy fixing the wig of a fan on stage

_efa_nam said:

Gentleman by all standards

mzz_lee_xclusive said:

See me smiling here

mizz._.tee commented:

She was too excited to be on the stage she didn't care about the wig.

@KlausGabriel7 remarked:

This Is beautiful she was there to enjoy stonebwoy

@Yaw_Dan704 stated:

Do u know what it is to meet @stonebwoy...#Bhim

Many fans and Ghanaians who have watched the video have shown their admiration for Stonebwoy as the video goes viral on the internet.

