'Obaahemaa', a song by Skyface SDW which features O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC and Jay Bahd has become a viral hit on TikTok

The official dance for the song has become a dance challenge on TikTok and a plus-sized woman and a pretty white lady participated

The two beautiful women danced their hearts out and sparked reactions from social media users who were happy to see the song go viral

The Asakaa Boys have become a trending sensation on TikTok, one of their songs, 'Obaahemaa' has become a viral hit as well as the dance that comes with it. Skyface SDW, a member of the rap group is the owner of the song.

Plus-Sized Woman And Obroni Lady Join Obaahemaa Challenge Photo Source: oliwiaratyska

He featured other members, O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC and Jay Bahd on it. The 'Obaahemaa' challenge has gone global and the latest to partake in the challenge was a beautiful plus-sized woman and an Obroni lady.

The unconventional duo set social media ablaze as they confidently danced to the tune. The video garnered 83k views, over 150 comments and 100k views on TikTok at the time of this publication.

The video was met with mixed reactions as some folks admired their dance moves while others found the duo unconventional.

Plus Sized Woman And Obroni Dance Partner Spark Reactions

julietchukwuma857 said:

go on gurl.u re getting there.more moves joor

Legentil Faniella was in love with the plus sized lady:

love your vibe girl's be always blessed and confident in your skin.

ghanaprincess1 wrote:

Keep on dancing girl ❤️make urself happy and it’s additionally a good exercise.. love y’all ❤️

khalifah alhaji commented:

Good job my sisters. Dancing is a good exercise so keep it up girls . big girl's smile is beautifuls,

