Celebrated American Rapper Meek Mill has revealed some personal information regarding DNA results showing which countries he has a lineage in

One surprising detail in the DNA results was that the 'Ima Boss' hitmaker revealed that he was 18 per cent Ghanaian

With excitement, he took to his official social media pages to share the great news as he indicated Ivory Coast and Ghana are his second home

DNA results have shown that American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams who is known in showbiz as Meek Mill has some Ghanaian heritage in him as the results show that he is 18 per cent Ghanaian.

The DNA test results from ancestry.com revealed that the 'All Eyes on You' hitmaker's heritage were as follows; 21 per cent of his roots were from Benin and Togo; 8 per cent of his roots were from Mali.

Also, 18 per cent of his roots were traced to Nigeria; while 14 per cent were traced to Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu Peoples; with 18 per cent being traced to Ivory Coast and Ghana; and the remaining 5 per cent of his roots were traced to Senegal.

The rapper who was born and raised in Philadelphia, in the United States of America (USA), took to his social media on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, to share the amazing news with his fervent followers.

In the post, he highlighted Ivory Coast as well as Ghana on the list and noted that these countries are his home. He wrote:

“My second home!!!”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill visited Ghana for the first time in December 2022 where he shared lovely memories about his trip to Ghana. From going biking to clubbing in Accra.

As part of his trip to Ghana, Meek Mill also paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House where he promised to be committed to the country's growth and development.

