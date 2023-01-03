'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker Black Sherif has been honoured by the international music streaming platform, Audiomack, for surpassing 100 million streams

Blacko, as he is affectionately called by his fans, received the plaque in front of thousands of ravers on Day 2 of the recently-held Afro Nation music festival

A video of thousands of fans cheering a humble Black Sherif as he received the award has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been honoured by Audiomack after his songs on the music streaming platform together surpassed 100 million streams.

Black Sherif receiving his Audiomack plaque. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @audiomackafrica

Source: Instagram

The presentation was done on the second day of the just-ended Afrobeats music festival, Afro Nation, which was held at the Marine Drive of the Independent Square.

Receiving the award after delivering a stellar performance at Afro Nation, Balck Sherif beamed with smiles as he praised his fans for making this possible.

In a video sighted on the official Instagram handle of Audiomack, the crowd were captured giving loud cheers as the Audiomack team approached the stage with the plaque.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After the presentation was done, photos of Black Sherif holding the plaque were captured, as well as a photo together with the Audiomack team.

Black Sherif: Crowd In Nigeria Sing His Songs Word For Word, Video Amazes Ghanaian Fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that budding Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has gotten the internet buzzing after a video of him performing to thousands of partygoers in Nigeria surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the crowd sang word for word to his songs as many of them took out their phones to record the memorable moment. According to reports, Black Sherif was billed to perform on December 26, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria, and he truly delivered.

Black Sherif's 'Soja' Song Becomes Most Streamed Song On Audiomack For The Week

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif keeps breaking bounds with his music, as his recently released song 'Soja' became the most streamed song on Audiomack some few days after its release.

The song, released on September 22, 2022, saw his fervent fans share links to the songs and reviews on social media, making Blacko, as he is affectionately called, the top of social media trends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh