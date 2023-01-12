'Omo Ada' hitmaker Medikal has flaunted his new hairdo on social media and this has gotten many drooling over his new looks

Ditching his regular rasta short hair for braids, he took his followers through the process of how his hair was done

The photos and videos he shared concerning his new look have sparked massive reactions online as many gush over his looks

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has flaunted his new hairdo on social media and this has gotten many netizens drooling over his new look.

In a series of videos which he shared on his official Snapchat handle, he showed the process of how he achieved this new look.

His rasta hair was washed and straightened to achieve some length and a silky smooth texture.

The hairstylist then went on to braid Medikal's hair into stitch braids in a criss-cross fashion to add some style.

The 'La Hustle' hitmaker who is known for having short haircuts, dropped lots of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page showing off his new hairdo.

Dressed in all black, he was spotted wearing a black hooded jacket, with a black bandana wrapped around his head. His black trousers were Halloween themed as they had the Joker printed on them.

Below is a video of Medikal getting his hair braided.

Reactions from netizens as Medikal flaunts new hairdo

stoneypapaa commented:

Fine boy Ghana MDK

kingof.miamii said:

Stuuuuuuuuuuborn

incrediblezigi remarked:

the slidessssss

21_djones commented:

Asu woho

kinzkiddwanye stated:

Stubborn Don classic looks #AMG

Medikal's new hairdo has gotten many of his ardent followers showering him with praises, while others gush over his looks by commenting under his IG post with love emojis.

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, a staunch fan of celebrity couples Fella Makafui and Medikal and their adorable daughter Island Frimpong, has tattooed their names all over his body.

In the photos that have since gone viral, the young man flaunted Medikal's name which he had tattooed across his chest and the abbreviated form of Medikal's name, MDK, which he had tattooed on his upper arm.

