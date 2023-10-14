Multiple award-winning rapper Kofi Kinaata ate fried rice and fish in a video he shared on his Instagram page

He noted that people have been complaining about his late-night eating habits

His commentary in the video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on what he said

In the video, Kofi Kinaata sat behind a table eating fried rice and fish when a friend approached him around 2 am.

His friend, surprised that the 'Have Mercy' crooner was eating at such a late hour, asked him why, and he replied:

I was on the verge of dying. I vowed not to eat late again but could not resist the edge. I contemplated eating or not at around 9 pm and 10 pm."

Captioning the post, Kofi Kinaata reiterated that people have been coming at him for eating late at night. He added that eating at night and gaining a potbelly is better than dying of hunger. He wrote:

Azaay.. Man no Dey fit eat late in peace‍♂️ Potbelly is better than R.I.P.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Kinaata's video

Many people filled the comment section with laughing emojis as they noted that the statements Kofi Kinaata made in the video were hilarious.

Others also told him in the comments that skinny people do not get potbelly even if they eat late at night.

gloriaosarfoh said:

OMG am rolling on the floor

tommech_eng said:

Herrr Kinaata be feeling brother oo, aswear, “heaven ho naa y3 b3 hye jarabia obia re ho 6 packs” herrrr ‍♂️

iamabdulmaliklee said:

Bra Kofi you will kill us ohhh

sisterephya said:

Kofi!!!‍♀️The heaven part nu, where is that scripture in the bible? I wanna see something ‍♀️

ekowfisho said:

lol. Potbelly is better than RIP.

ghlovelace said:

That face at the start

opankagh said:

Skinny guys don't fear potbelly no matter how late we eat

Lil Win eats beans and plantain

In another food-related story, Kumawood actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

The actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket. Many Ghanaians in the video's comment section were excited and admired the actor's humility.

